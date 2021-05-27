Woods won the last of his 15 major titles at the 2019 Masters - 11 years after winning his 14th

Tiger Woods says "walking on my own" is his "number one goal" as he continues to recover from the multiple leg injuries he sustained in a car crash.

However, the 15-time major champion would not be drawn on whether he would be able to play competitive golf again.

In his first interview since his single vehicle accident near Los Angeles, the American told Golf Digest: external-link "My physical therapy keeps me busy.

"I do my routines every day. I'm taking it one step at a time."

Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to both his right tibia and fibula as well as multiple fractures in his right foot and ankle. The injuries required immediate surgery after the accident on 23 February.

In recent years the 45-year-old had undergone five back surgeries as well as multiple procedures on his left knee but Woods admitted that his current spell of rehabilitation is his most challenging yet.

"This has been an entirely different animal," he said. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

After missing the Masters in April, Woods posted a picture of himself on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot.

"It's funny because in that photo, the crutches definitely make my shoulders look big!" he said.

"Maybe it's the workouts, too. It's been nice having the ability to still stay strong and work out my upper body."

Woods expressed gratitude for the many messages of support he has received since the accident. "It's been incredible," he said.

"I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously."