Robert MacIntyre says he needs to temper his expectations after finishing 49th at the US PGA

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre found himself "wary" when playing in front of spectators again, but says it is "brilliant" The Open could welcome large crowds in July.

The R&A is optimistic about having 30,000 fans each day - 75% capacity - at Royal St George's in Kent.

MacIntyre, 24, played in last week's US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, where 10,000 supporters were in attendance per day.

"Everyone wants crowds back," he said.

"It's going to take a bit of time to get used to it and hopefully the majority of people will be vaccinated by then.

"It's so different over there [in America]. Sometimes I hit the ball into the crowd and I said to Mike, my caddie, 'We have to get everyone back here.'

"It's just the way we have almost been retaught about life, not being close to anybody and you are almost fearful of people.

"Normally it's brilliant, the buzz, but at times I was a wee bit wary of what was going on and who was around."

Having tied for 12th at the Masters last month, MacIntyre finished 49th at the US PGA to continue his run of making the cut in all four majors he has played.

The Scot ended on five over par - 11 shots adrift of winner Phil Mickelson - but says he needs to "lower my expectation" when playing the major events.

"I'm still young but my expectations are so high of myself," added MacIntyre, who is competing at the European Tour's Made In Denmark tournament this week.

"No one else puts that on me. It's just me. I expect so much to happen in such a short space of time. I feel I need to sit back and relax a little bit more and just let things happen."

MacIntyre's finish at Kiawah Island maintained his place in the world's top 50 - 46th - but he is now the second highest left-handed player after Mickelson became the oldest men's major winner in history.

"It's was some win he had to be fair," MacIntyre said. "Hats off, he has overtaken me in style."