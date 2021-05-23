Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephanie Meadow's third round of 68 was her best score of the week

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow shot a third round of 68 to keep herself in contention at the LGPA Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg.

A third round of three-under-par, her best of score of the week, moved Meadow to within six shots of the leaders.

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and Taiwan's Wei-Ling Hsu lead the event on 10-under-par at the Kingsmill Resort.

Meadow shot on bogey on the 15th but her fourth birdie of the day on the next hole capped off a strong round.

After her best round of the week, the 29-year-old is tied for 16th after opening rounds of 72 and 69 around the River Course.