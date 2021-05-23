Stephanie Meadow remains in contention in USA

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephanie Meadow
Stephanie Meadow's third round of 68 was her best score of the week

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow shot a third round of 68 to keep herself in contention at the LGPA Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg.

A third round of three-under-par, her best of score of the week, moved Meadow to within six shots of the leaders.

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and Taiwan's Wei-Ling Hsu lead the event on 10-under-par at the Kingsmill Resort.

Meadow shot on bogey on the 15th but her fourth birdie of the day on the next hole capped off a strong round.

After her best round of the week, the 29-year-old is tied for 16th after opening rounds of 72 and 69 around the River Course.

Top Stories