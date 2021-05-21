Phil Mickelson last won a major at the Open Championship in 2013

Phil Mickelson has the clubhouse lead on day two of the US PGA Championship after playing his way into contention for a first major title in eight years.

The 50-year-old finished with five birdies in his final nine holes to card a three-under-par round of 69 on Friday to take him to five under overall.

That puts the American two clear after the early starters completed their rounds at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course.

Ian Poulter edged his way into the mix before fading to finish at level par.

Mickelson's closest challengers in the clubhouse are South Africans Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout at three under par.

Grace led until the 16th but sent his tee shot at the daunting 223-yard par-three 17th into the water on his way to making a double bogey and then bogeyed the 18th for a round of 71.

Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are all among the later starters.

Mickelson claimed the Wanamaker Trophy at this event in 2005 but the last of his five major titles came at The Open in 2013 and his most recent victories have come on the PGA's Champions Tour.

The world number 115 says he has being trying to improve his concentration and stay more "present" by practising meditation and other drills to increase his focus.

That work came to fruition on Friday as 'Lefty' improved throughout his round and rolled in a 22-foot birdie on the last to take the outright lead as Grace dropped back.

Having started at the 10th, he hit the turn at one over, before a sensational run of five birdies saw him play the final nine in 31 shots.

"You are going to make a lot of bogeys out here but if you are able to prevent the doubles it is an important thing," said Mickelson, who is looking to become the first player aged 50 or over to hold at least a share of the 36-hole lead since Sam Snead in 1966.

"Physically I've been able to hit the shots I want to hit as well as I ever have, but I haven't been as sharp mentally and been able to visualise as well. It's (meditation) been a big part of me being able to pull off some of these shots.

"It's got more difficult as I've got older to focus for longer periods of time, so I've been trying to elongate my amounts of focus - I might go out and play 36 or 45 holes to try and focus longer than just 18.

"I've been trying to elongate how long I can meditate, especially on my off days, and I'm seeing progress and being able to focus longer throughout the round and as I've done that my scores have been getting better."

Poulter slides after fast start

Poulter's tournament threatened to unravel on the opening day as he dropped five shots in as many holes after a promising start to head into the second round at two over.

It was a similar story for the Englishman on Friday as he dropped four shots in his final six holes.

The 45-year-old, who has never won a major, pieced together a confident opening nine that included two birdies and an eagle at the par-five seventh.

When the world number 67 made successive birdies following the turn, he moved within one of Grace's lead and was six under for the day after 11 holes.

A bogey followed at 13 after a wayward drive and Poulter then overhit his tee shot at the par-three 14th to drop successive strokes.

Another bogey at the 608-yard par-five 16th saw him slip back to one under and that was immediately followed by a dropped shot at 17 after a wild tee shot and he eventually signed for a two-under 70.

American Jordan Spieth, chasing the career Grand Slam, is on the cut line at four over par while world number one Dustin Johnson looks set to miss the weekend at six over.