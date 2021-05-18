Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker were paired together at the Presidents Cup in 2009

United States captain Steve Stricker says he would love to have Tiger Woods as a vice-captain for the rescheduled Ryder Cup in September.

The 15-time major champion, 45, is recovering after surgery on serious leg injuries suffered in a car crash in Los Angeles in February.

Woods recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram using crutches on a golf course at his home in Florida.

"He's still got a lot going on and his spirits are great," said Stricker.

Asked if he wanted Woods as a vice-captain, Stricker said: "I've talked to him. I don't know if we are there yet to commit to him being there. We were on a Zoom call with him just this last week and he seems like he's in a better place.

"The guys really respect him and he did a great job obviously as a captain [in the 2019 Presidents Cup] but he was an assistant captain of mine in 2017 and he was unbelievable.

"He's really good at being an assistant and I'd love to have him be there if it's at all possible."

Stricker and former world number one Woods were partnered together at the 2009 Presidents Cup in San Francisco, at which the United States beat the International team 19½-14½.

Then a year later at the Ryder Cup at Newport's Celtic Manor, the duo linked up again to play four consecutive team matches as the USA were beaten by Europe.

Woods has a poor playing record in the Ryder Cup, winning 13, losing 21 and halving three of his matches, most recently losing all four matches in the 2018 contest in Paris.

The 45-year-old was often felt not to care about the team event as he pursued individual glory, particularly early in his career, but Stricker does not doubt his commitment in a team environment.

"I think the earlier perception was a bit unfair," he said. "Although he's a difficult guy to pair with, I think. I can say that because I was his partner and we had a great partnership.

"You have to be OK with playing with the best player in the game and there's some expectation put on as his partner.

"He's always been this way on the teams I've been around, very into the whole team and the process."

The biennial contest between the USA and Europe - to be held this time at Whistling Straits, in Wisconsin - was one of several high-profile sporting events postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers said this week they were "optimistic" 40,000 spectators per day could be allowed to attend the tournament in four months' time.