Jon Rahm "smoking' his tee shot on the 230-yard par-three 17th at Kiawah Island

Jon Rahm wants officials at this week's US PGA Championship to use forward tees for "the sanity" of all the players.

If played to its maximum length of 7,876 yards, Kiawah Island's Ocean Course will regain its title as the longest in major championship history.

It played 7,676 yards when Rory McIlroy won the 2012 PGA, with US Open venues Chambers Bay (7,695 in 2015) and Erin Hills (7,741 in 2017) overtaking it.

Players have been told forward tees are likely to be used on some holes.

"Seriously, I hope so, because yesterday (Monday) from 14 on, I think the shortest iron I hit into a green was a five iron," said Rahm. "I'm not usually the shortest hitter.

"I was playing with Zach Johnson and I think he pulled a head cover on every single hole except the par-five 16th, coming into the green. For the sake of our sanity, I believe they're going to use a couple forward tees."

The Spanish world number three added: "On the [par-three] 17th I smoked a two-iron to just carry it over the water.

"It's extremely difficult. That's all I can say. Any time you have 230 yards into the wind over water into a narrow target, it's just not easy. I'm hoping we don't play it back there every day, otherwise it's going to be a challenging week."

However, Rahm, 26, says he forgets the pressure of chasing his first major title when he is holding his six-week old son Kepa.

Rahm finished in a tie for fifth at last month's Masters, just days after Kepa was born. It was his sixth top-10 finish in a major, his best of those being third at the 2019 US Open.

"I'm here to do a job, I'm here to practice, I'm here to play, and then once I'm done with my whole day, it's dad time, which at the same time is wonderful," Rahm said.

"I get home and I forget about what's going on around me. I forget that we are at Kiawah Island, I forget that we are at a major, and I forget what the mission is. It's also really refreshing for the mind."

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is due to speak to the media at 19:30 BST, just before world number one Dustin Johnson.