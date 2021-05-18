Hannah McAllister took up golf at the age of 12 and became part of the Wales squad at the age of 17

Hannah McAllister is to be the next boss of Wales Golf, succeeding Richard Dixon who is retiring after 30 years at the top of the Welsh game this summer.

The former Wales international player will become the first female CEO of a merged golf union in the Home Nations.

Currently the Development Director, McAllister plans to improve equality, diversity and inclusion within golf.

"I can build on Wales Golf's strong foundations, grow and develop it further," she said.

"We have got a fantastic culture and I am just excited about the times ahead. We have created a really good relationship with our clubs and our golfers, we will be building on that and moving it forward."

"We have some work to do to ensure we break down some of the traditional perceptions of the sport to ensure we reach our vision 'Everyone's Game, Anywhere.'

"There is a version of the sport for everyone, it can be low cost and good value for money, and we need to promote all the opportunities to get people to try the sport and take advantage of all golf has to offer."

McAllister, who will be one of the first female chief executives of a merged golf governing body in the world, acknowledges the sport needs to continue structural change.

"I am the most experienced person for the job. However there is a gender gap within golf in participation and the workforce and I hope I can be a good role model within the sport," she said.

"There is a lot to do in terms of equality, diversity and inclusion within the sport, but we have made significant progress, and I am looking forward to building on this.

"Schemes such as New2Golf have 65% female participation."

McAllister, who has deputised as CEO for Dixon during the last three years, joined the development arm set up as a result of the Ryder Cup bid 19 years ago.

"It has been a fantastic journey and we have gone through different strategies as well," she said.

"In 2010, due to the financial crash and the need for clubs to move with the changing times, I led the development and implementation of the Golf Development Wales 'Securing the Future' strategy.

"This involved implementing an innovative new way of working using a whole-club business support approach, aside from the traditional sports development approach.

"We have developed over that period, as have the high performance and championships sides of Wales Golf.

"We run more events for all, including two Wales Golf festivals this year which will involve a disability event, beginner events, as well as performance events, so the whole organisation has evolved to become more inclusive.

"Producing Welsh golfers who can go on to be successful on the international stage is also a key part of the role, and there is good progress being made there too."