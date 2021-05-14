Last updated on .From the section Golf

Pepperell holed a 40-foot birdie at the par-four last to close a four-under 68

British Masters third round leaderboard -10 E Pepperell (Eng); -9 D Burmester (SA); E Molinari (Ita); C Hill (Sco); R MacIntyre (Sco); A Maronk (Pol); G Migliozzi (Ita); -8 J Harding (SA); D Coupland (Eng); M Schwab (Aus) Selected others: -8 A Sullivan (Eng); -7 C Wood (Eng); R Bland (Eng); J Smith (Eng); D Willett (Eng); -6 A Johnston (Eng); -5 S Horsfield (Eng); -4 L Canter (Eng); D Whitnell (Eng); M Southgate (Eng); -3 J Morrison (Eng); R Ramsay (Sco); R Mansell (Eng); -2 R Fisher (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Eddie Pepperell will take a one-shot lead into Saturday's final round of the British Masters at The Belfry.

His birdie on the 18th hole secured a second successive 68 and pushed him to the front of a congested leaderboard, with 26 players separated by five shots.

Pepperell, 30, won the tournament in 2018 but started the week ranked 210th.

He said he's "confident" he can get back to competition-winning form.

"I remember the game feeling easier when I was playing better a few years ago, that's what I'm trying to get back to," he said.

"There were times out there today I didn't get it and times when I did - that seems to be the way it is."

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who was tournament favourite and held an overnight lead, and Calum Hill are in chasing pack at nine under.

MacIntyre's bogey on the 10th was the only dropped shot of the day by the field's highest ranked player, who said his "aggressive" style of play means the course suits him "perfectly".

Italy's Edoardo Molinari fired nine birdies to card 64 and rise into contention for a first victory since 2017.

England's Andy Sullivan and Dave Coupland form part of a group of four on eight under while host Danny Willett and former Ryder Cup team-mate Chris Wood are another shot back along with Richard Bland.