Phil Mickelson granted special exemption into US Open

Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson finished runner-up at the US Open in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has been granted a special exemption into the US Open at Torrey Pines.

The American, 50, needs to win the event to complete a career Grand Slam.

Mickelson has finished as runner-up six times at the US Open - most recently in 2013 when he took a one-shot lead into the final round.

"Winning the US Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream and I've come close so many times," said world number 116 Mickelson.

"You can't win if you don't play. I'm honoured and appreciative of the USGA [United States Golf Association] for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on."

Mickelson is the sixth player - after Tom Watson, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen, Jim Furyk and Ernie Els - to receive a special exemption into the US Open since 2010, but of those to be handed a special invite only Hale Irwin, in 1990, has triumphed.

The 121st US Open takes place from 17-20 June in San Diego.

