This year's US PGA Championship will be played in Johnson's home state of South Carolina

World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson tournament with a knee injury - a week before the US PGA Championship.

American Johnson, 36, who had knee surgery in 2019, said "discomfort I occasionally experience has returned".

The two-time Major winner last played at the Valspar Championship two weeks ago, where he finished tied for 48th.

The US PGA, the second men's major of the year, begins on the Ocean course at Kiawah Island on 20 May.

"After consultation with my team and trainers, I feel it is best that I remain at home and focus on my rehabilitation work," Johnson said.

"I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week."

Johnson won his most recent major in November last year at the Masters and also finished tied second at the 2020 US PGA.