Olivia Mehaffey has reached as high as third in the women's world amateur rankings

Northern Ireland woman Olivia Mehaffey will turn professional later this month after completing her amateur career in the NCAA Championship in the US.

Mehaffey aims to clinch a second collegiate title with Arizona State before playing in her first pro event.

The 23-year-old's first tournament in the paid ranks will be in the Symetra Tour's Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship in Orlando in late May.

"I now feel ready to take the next step in my career," said Mehaffey.

"I have been looking forward to this day since I was a young girl."

The Northern Irishwoman's amateur performances has seen her reach as high as third in the world rankings while she has made two Curtis Cup appearances for Great Britain and Ireland.

Mehaffey's amateur pedigree have earned her spots in two US Women's Opens and three Women's Open Championships in addition to also competing in another major, the ANA Inspiration.

Only last month, she finished in a share of ninth place in her second appearance at the Augusta National Amateur Championship where the final round takes place at the world-famous Georgia course.

"I am so grateful for all the amazing experiences I have been fortunate to have in my amateur career," added Mehaffey.

"Without the support from Golf Ireland, ASU [Arizona State University] and my family none of it would've been possible so I am forever grateful.

"My amateur career has made me proud in many ways and I am happy to have accomplished many things."

Earlier this year, Mehaffey produced an impressive performance on the LPGA's second-tier Symetra Tour circuit as she finished in a share of sixth place in the Arizona Women's Classic after leading the event at the halfway stage.

She intends to play in tournaments both in the US and Europe through sponsor invites over the next couple of months until competing at the LPGA Tour's Q-School in August.