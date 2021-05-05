Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy is playing alongside Patrick Reed in his opening two rounds in North Carolina

Rory McIlroy's opening one-over-par 72 left him eight behind leader Phil Mickelson after day one of the Wells Fargo Championship.

McIlroy, who clinched his first PGA Tour win in the event in 2010 and triumphed again in 2015, only managed two birdies - which both came early on.

Dropped shots at the 11th and 17th left him sharing 73rd place and needing an improvement on Friday to make the cut.

Open champion Shane Lowry and fellow Irishman Seamus Power both shot 71.

McIlroy's disappointing form this season has seen him drop to 15th in the world rankings - his lowest position since late 2009.

Going into this week, McIlroy, who turned 32 on Tuesday, was also only 51st in the FedEx Cup standings.

Mickelson, now combining his PGA Tour commitments with the Champions Tour starts after turning 50 last year, hit five birdies in six holes on his first nine and maintained his momentum as he carded a 64.

The five-time major winner's last PGA Tour triumph came in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2019.

Mickelson is two ahead of compatriot Keegan Bradley and South Korea's Kyoung Hoon Lee with England's Tommy Fleetwood and former US Open champion Gary Woodland in a group three off the pace.

Meanwhile, Darren Clarke made an impressive start in the Regions Tradition Champions Tour major event in Alabama as a six-under-par 66 gave him a one-shot lead.

Clarke, who opened his Champions Tour wins account by triumphing in Florida and Hawaii in November and January, leads Canada's Stephen Ames and American Jerry Kelly by one shot.

"Majors are majors, it doesn't make any difference which tour they're on. You want to play well," said the 2011 Open champion after his round.