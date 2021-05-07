Last updated on .From the section Golf

World number 15 McIlroy is searching for his first victory since November 2019

Rory McIlroy shot a second round five-under-par 66 to move into contention in the Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina.

The Northern Irishman, twice a winner at this event, carded six birdies and one bogey to sit four-under.

England's Matt Wallace, Patrick Rodgers and 2019 US Open winner Gary Woodland are the clubhouse leaders on six-under.

Overnight leader Phil Mickelson slipped back with a four-over 75 leaving him at three-under for the tournament.

McIlroy, 32, has dropped to 15th in the world rankings - his lowest position since 2009 - and 51st in the FedEx Cup standings.

Playing in his first tournament since missing the cut at the Masters, the four-time major winner - searching for his first victory since November 2019 - picked up three shots in four holes between the 14th and 17th having started his round on the back nine.

Further gains at the first and third followed, and while a bogey at the par-three fourth temporarily halted his momentum, he regrouped to birdie the par-four eighth.

Open champion Shane Lowry looks set to miss the cut on two-over after a disappointing 73 on Friday that included three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.