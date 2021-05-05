Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tom McKibbin played his first event as a professional at the Tenerife Open last week

Teenage prospect Tom McKibbin lies two under par at the Canary Islands Championships despite carding a double bogey on his final hole of the day.

Starting on the back nine, the 18-year-old started his round with a bogey but bounced back by making back-to-back birdies on the next two holes.

The Northern Irish golfer added an eagle on the par-five 13th.

McKibbin posted four further pars before adding another birdie on the ninth, then eight consecutive pars.

He currently lies in a tie for 47th place, five shots behind clubhouse leader Spaniard Adri Arnaus, with several players still to complete their opening round.

McKibbin is competing in only his second European Tour tournament since turning professional last month and will aim to make his first cut on Friday, when he is among the afternoon starters.

He missed the cut at the Tenerife Open by two shots last week on his debut after firing successive rounds of one-under-par 70.

Clandeboye's Jonathan Caldwell is one shot worse off than McKibbin on one under, while Cormac Sharvin, Paul Dunne and Niall Kearney were among the later starters.