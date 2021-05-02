Last updated on .From the section Golf

Caldwell is 13 under after three rounds

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell hit a three-over-par final round of 74 at the Tenerife Open.

Starting the day in 11th position and four shots off the lead, the Clandeboye golfer dropped four shots on the first six holes, including a double bogey on the third to fall down the order.

South Africa's Dean Burmester won the tournament by four shots after a superb final round of eight under par.

Caldwell finished on 10 under par and tied for 42nd.

Tom McKibbin made his professional debut in Tenerife on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Holywood golfer made a solid start but finished two shots off the cut mark after hitting consecutive rounds of 70.