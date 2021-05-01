Last updated on .From the section Golf

Caldwell is 13 under after three rounds

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell is four shots off the lead going into Sunday's final round of the Tenerife Open.

The Clandeboye golfer shot a third round five-under-par 66, including six birdies, to leave him 13 under for the tournament so far.

Kalle Samooja and Nicolai Von Dellingshausen share the lead on 17 under, with Caldwell tied for 11th.

Tom McKibbin made his professional debut in Tenerife on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Holywood golfer made a solid start but finished two shots off the cut mark after hitting consecutive rounds of 70.