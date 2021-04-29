Last updated on .From the section Golf

McKibbin announced his move into the professional ranks on Sunday

Northern Ireland teenager Tom McKibbin made a solid start to his professional career with a one-under-par opening round at the Tenerife Open.

The 18-year-old carded 70 in Spain to leave him tied for 86th after the first day.

McKibbin is eight shots off the lead in what is his first European Tour event in the paid ranks, after turning professional on Sunday.

Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark leads the field on nine under.

Alexander Bjork, Garrick Higgo, John Catlin and Dean Burmester are tied for second on eight under at Costa Adeje.

McKibbin's round of 70 included four birdies, one bogey and one double bogey after making par on his first four holes of the day.

The Holywood native played in a number of European Tour and Challenge Tour events as an amateur, including the Northern Ireland Open and the World Invitational events at Galgorm Castle in his native Northern Ireland.

His triumphs in junior golf events all over the world inevitably led to comparisons with compatriot Rory McIlroy and the duo have formed a close bond, with the four-time major winner helping to mentor McKibbin, who also hails from the same Holywood Club just outside Belfast.

McKibbin's amateur career also included representing Great Britain & Ireland on two occasions in the Jacques Leglise Trophy against Europe, which is played at under-18 level.