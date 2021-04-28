Last updated on .From the section Golf

Visitors will be allowed to play on Irish golf courses from Friday but travel from the Republic to Northern Ireland venues will remain prohibited.

This follows an announcement from Irish governing body Golf Ireland.

Members were allowed to resume playing at their Northern Ireland clubs from 1 April with a similar relaxation taking effect in the Republic on Monday last.

However, it later emerged the Irish Government's new rules did not include any bar on visitors playing at clubs.

Golf Ireland issued a note to clubs in Northern Ireland stating that "following engagement with the relevant NI Executive departments , Golf Ireland can confirm that Golf clubs are open for members and visitors alike [from Friday].

"Due to the continuing travel restrictions in the Republic however, there is to be no travelling from the south to play on Northern Courses," added the Golf Ireland statement.