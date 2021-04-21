Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire is a career-high 93rd in the world rankings

Ireland's Leona Maguire is four shots off the lead after carding a two-under-par 69 in her opening round at the LA Open at the Wilshire Country Club.

Coming off the back of a career-best second-place finish at the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii, Maguire is tied for 20th position after six birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn is the clubhouse leader on six-under-par.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow was a late starter in the opening round.

Starting on the back nine in Los Angeles, Cavan native Maguire dropped a shot on the 12th but a run of four birdies over the next five holes put her firmly in contention for the lead.

The 26-year-old picked up a further shot on the third but a double bogey on the fourth hindered her charge up the order. Maguire recovered well with a swift birdie on the following hole but her round ended with a dropped shot on the ninth.

Following her second place in Hawaii, Maguire moved up 25 places to 93rd in the world rankings, the first time she has entered the top 100 since turning professional in 2018.