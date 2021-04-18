RBC Heritage: Stewart Cink wins at Harbour Town from Grillo and Varner III

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stewart Cink and his son
Cink had his son Reagan on the bag for his win
RBC Heritage final leaderboard
-19 S Cink (US); -15 E Grillo (Arg), H Varner III (US); -13 C Conners (Can), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), M McNealy (US); -12 C Kirk (US), C Morikawa (US)
Selected others:-11 S Lowry (Ire); -9 M Wallace (Eng), D Willett (Eng); -8 T Lewis (Eng); -6 T Hatton (Eng); -4 I Poulter (Eng); +1 R MacIntyre (Sco); +3 L Westwood (Eng)Full leaderboard

PGA Tour veteran Stewart Cink claimed his third RBC Heritage title on Sunday, 21 years and two days after his first.

The 47-year-old, who was a tournament-record 16 under after two rounds, ended with a one-under-par 70 to win on 19 under at Harbour Town, South Carolina.

He finished four shots clear of Argentina's Emiliano Grillo and American Harold Varner III.

"It was just a really good, solid week all the way through," said Cink, who sealed his second win of the season.

"It was pretty spectacular the first two days, it was like I could do no wrong. Then the weekend was just a bunch of solid hitting, nothing exciting, but enough."

The 2009 Open champion, who had won at Hilton Head in 2000 and 2004, went into the final round with a five-stroke lead and held his nerve with two birdies and a bogey over his final 18 holes for his eighth PGA Tour victory.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a three-under 68 to finish in a three-way tie for fourth.

