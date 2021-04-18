Last updated on .From the section Golf

Cink had his son Reagan on the bag for his win

RBC Heritage final leaderboard -19 S Cink (US); -15 E Grillo (Arg), H Varner III (US); -13 C Conners (Can), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), M McNealy (US); -12 C Kirk (US), C Morikawa (US) Selected others:-11 S Lowry (Ire); -9 M Wallace (Eng), D Willett (Eng); -8 T Lewis (Eng); -6 T Hatton (Eng); -4 I Poulter (Eng); +1 R MacIntyre (Sco); +3 L Westwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

PGA Tour veteran Stewart Cink claimed his third RBC Heritage title on Sunday, 21 years and two days after his first.

The 47-year-old, who was a tournament-record 16 under after two rounds, ended with a one-under-par 70 to win on 19 under at Harbour Town, South Carolina.

He finished four shots clear of Argentina's Emiliano Grillo and American Harold Varner III.

"It was just a really good, solid week all the way through," said Cink, who sealed his second win of the season.

"It was pretty spectacular the first two days, it was like I could do no wrong. Then the weekend was just a bunch of solid hitting, nothing exciting, but enough."

The 2009 Open champion, who had won at Hilton Head in 2000 and 2004, went into the final round with a five-stroke lead and held his nerve with two birdies and a bogey over his final 18 holes for his eighth PGA Tour victory.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a three-under 68 to finish in a three-way tie for fourth.