Maguire hit a final round of 65 in Hawaii

Leona Maguire has said that some "smart choices" helped her enjoy what she described as the best week on the LPGA Tour of her career.

The Cavan golfer finished tied for second place at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Maguire, 26, hit a final round 65 to leave her 21 under for the tournament, seven shots behind winner Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

"I got off to a nice start again," Maguire said after her final round.

"I kept giving myself a lot of chances and played really solid all day. I was really happy with the week. I think it's my best on the LPGA so far, so my first trip to Hawaii was a very productive one I would say.

"I felt really comfortable all week. I think Gary [Marshall, Maguire's caddie] had the course really well planned out, going out in the mornings and having a look.

"We made a lot of smart choices, played away from the pins we needed to play away from and went straight at them when we could."

Maguire went into the final round in Hawaii five shots off the pace and looking for what would have been her first victory on the LPGA Tour.

She arrived in Hawaii lying 22nd in the LPGA's season standings, largely thanks to her share of sixth place at the Drive On Championship in early March.

"I've been calling home and calling my coach and saying, 'it's close, it's close'. So it really is close now," she continued.

"I played really nice this week and drove the ball really well. My irons were solid all week and I putted nicely - not the best I've ever putted, but nicely - so everything is trending very nicely in the right direction.

"I knew Lydia was going to go low today and I was going to have to do something very special to try and catch her. I'm proud of the way I finished strongly."

Maguire will play in the LA Open this week and added that she is hoping to continue her momentum in the tournament.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow, meanwhile, finished eight under in Hawaii, 20 shots behind the winner.