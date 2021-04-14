Last updated on .From the section Golf

Meadow finished in a share of 19th at the ANA Inspiration major championship two weeks ago

Stephanie Meadow is three off the pace at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii after a five-under-par 67 with Leona Maguire a further shot back.

Northern Irishwoman Meadow, 29, hit eight birdies as she finished the day in a share of seventh spot.

Maguire, 26, didn't drop a shot in her 68 which has her sharing 14th place.

US player Brittany Altomare and Yuka Saso of the Philippines lead after rounds of 64 with Nelly Korda among those one off the lead.

Meadow showed encouraging form at the ANA Inspiration major championship two weeks ago when a closing 67 left her in a share of 19th place.

The Northern Irishwoman is 56th in the LPGA's season standings with Cavan woman Maguire in 22nd spot largely by dint of her share of sixth place at the Drive On Championship in early March.