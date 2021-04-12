Lowry may not play in Europe again until the Open Championship

Shane Lowry has said he may not return to Europe until he defends the Open Championship in July and believes the Irish Open "could be in trouble" due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

Lowry finished tied 21st at the Masters after closing with a level-par 72.

The Offaly golfer is based in Florida and says he is likely to remain there until the Open at Royal St George's.

"I'm playing at Hilton Head next week, but I have no idea what I'm going to do after that," said Lowry.

The Irish government last week added 16 countries, including the United States, to the Republic of Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Lowry is likely to be without his caddie, Brian Martin, until July as he does not want his bagman to spend two weeks in quarantine if he returned to the United States ahead of the PGA Championship, which will be held at Kiawah Island in South Carolina from 20-23 May.

"My caddie has to go home, and he can't work next week because of this new quarantine they've brought in in Ireland from the States," added Lowry.

"Who knows when I'll be able to go home to Ireland, and if I'll be able to go home to Ireland?"

Brian Martin will not be on the bag for Lowry at this week's RBC Heritage event

Last year, Lowry played in the pandemic-affected Irish Open at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Ballymena with key names including Rory McIlroy and defending champion Jon Rahm opting not to play.

However, the 34-year-old is unsure if he will make it to this year's tournament at Mount Juliet in County Kilkenny, which starts on 1 July, two weeks before the Open.

"So I have no idea what my schedule is going to be leading up to The Open, but it's definitely going to be mostly over here," said Lowry.

"I don't know if I'll get back to play in Europe at all."

"If you look at what the Irish government are out there doing, I think the Irish Open is going to be in trouble because they are out there putting France, Germany, and the US on a quarantine for two weeks. So I don't know what's going to happen there."

Lowry is also frustrated that he may not see his caddie or coach in the build-up to his defence of the Claret Jug.

"I know things are tough for everybody at the minute, but my coach and my team are going home, and I probably won't see them until the Open," he added.

"It's not great, because I want them over here for the big tournaments, the PGA and the US Open. We'll see what happens. I don't know.

"Maybe there will be exemptions or something. We are an Olympic sport now. Maybe we should get an exemption. I have no idea."