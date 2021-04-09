Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy trailed leader Justin Rose by 11 shots after round one and was unable to rally on Friday

Rory McIlroy's seventh attempt to complete the career Grand Slam ended in disappointment as he missed his first Masters cut since 2010.

Trailing leader Justin Rose by 11 after an opening 76, struggling McIlroy needed a big improvement but it didn't materialise as a 74 left him six over.

After dropped shots at the fifth and seventh, McIlroy needed to hole a 15-foot putt for a double bogey on 10.

Birdies on 13 and 15 came too late as he missed the cut by three shots.

The former world number one's six-over-par total left him 13 behind leader England's Justin Rose who battled well to card a 72 after bogeying four of his opening seven holes.

That had brought back Rose to four under but three birdies in four holes from the 13th saw him get back to his overnight position of seven under.

Rose leads US duo Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris by one stroke with 2015 champion Jordan Spieth and Australian Mark Leishman a further shot back.

McIlroy without a win since November 2019

Without a win since November 2019, McIlroy has slipped to 12th in the world rankings and recently opted to add Pete Cowen to his coaching team alongside long-time swing mentor Michael Bannon.

However, the Northern Irishman struggled to summon up any inspiration at Augusta as his long-game difficulties continued and sufficient putts also failed to drop.

As was the case on Thursday, McIlroy parred his opening four holes before again bogeying the fifth after missing the green with his approach.

McIlroy, 31, found two greenside bunkers at the seventh as he needed to hole a 10-foot putt for a bogey.

A horribly sliced second shot into the trees on the downhill 10th saw him have to play a second ball as he had to hole a 15-footer for a double bogey.

Shane Lowry finished the day seven behind leader and playing partner Justin Rose

That ended any remote prospects of being involved over the final two rounds as his birdie fours on the 13th and 15th proved academic.

After his only previous missed Augusta cut in 2010, McIlroy started the final round a year later with a four-stroke lead only to collapse to a closing 80 which left him in a share of 15th place.

His fourth place in 2015 - when he finished six behind winner Spieth - is his highest Masters finish with him sharing fifth in 2018 as he faded after starting the final day only three behind eventual winner Patrick Reed.

Open champion Shane Lowry will be in action over the weekend after a one-over 73 left him on level par and seven adrift of Rose.

The Offaly man doubled bogeyed the first and dropped another stroke at the second but battled back well, helped by a second successive birdie at the last.

World number two Justin Thomas, another American Tony Finau and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger are among the group three off the pace with US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau on one under after firing an impressive 67 on Friday.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson was among those to miss the cut after a 75 left him on five over along with Brooks Koepka and England's Lee Westwood with another former winner Sergio Garcia (four over) joining the list of notables who failed to survive.