Rory McIlroy's struggles continued as the Northern Irishman's opening four-over-par round of 76 left him seven off the early Masters clubhouse pace.

The world number 12's four front-nine bogeys included at the seventh after his approach from the trees struck one of his father Gerry's legs.

McIlroy, making his seventh Augusta attempt to complete the career Grand Slam, found water at the 11th and 13th.

That led to further bogeys before he picked up a shot at the par-five 15th.

US player Brian Harman and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama took the early clubhouse lead on three-under with 2018 winner Patrick Reed one shot off the pace after an opening 70.

Having enlisted the help of swing coach Pete Cowen in the build-up to the first major the year, McIlroy started steadily with pars on his opening four holes before dropping his first shot at the difficult par-four fifth.

After following that with back-to-back bogeys - with his dropped shot on seven coming after he had struck his father on the leg - the four-time major winner produced his best shot of the round with a towering approach to the par-five eighth, setting up a two-putt birdie.

However, that failed to spark McIlroy into life as he three-putted the ninth green from 17 feet to fall back to three-over before finding the water on the 11th and 13th, both of which led to a dropped shot.

McIlroy bounced back with a birdie at the par-five 15th but saw his birdie putt on the final green slip by as he signed for a 76.

Grouped with Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele - both of whom returned level-par rounds of 72 - McIlroy begins his second round at 18:48 BST on Friday.