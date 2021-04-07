Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods was driving close to double the 45mph speed limit when he crashed in February, according to Los Angeles County's sheriff.

The 15-time major champion, 45, had to be "extricated from the wreck" of his car by firefighters and paramedics.

Woods' car left the road at about 84-87mph and flipped several times during the accident in California.

Woods was released from hospital earlier this month after sustaining a number of serious injuries.

LA County sheriff Alex Villanueva said: "The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway."

Woods' car crossed the centre-divider before coming to rest several hundred feet away, having hit a tree and rolling several times during the accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes.

The American suffered open leg fractures as well as injuries to his foot and ankle.

In addition to the speed at the first area of impact occurring at up to 87mph, sheriff Villanueva added the "estimated speed when the vehicle struck the tree was 75mph".

"There were no citations issued and there were no signs of impairment," he said.

