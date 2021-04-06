Last updated on .From the section Golf

Westwood and Johnson played together at the Saudi International in February

The Masters Venue: Augusta National Golf Club Date: 8-11 April

Lee Westwood will play with defending champion and world number one Dustin Johnson in the first two rounds of the 85th Masters at Augusta National.

The tournament starts on Thursday and they tee off at 15:30 BST with US Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm of Spain and American Xander Schauffele are out at 15:42.

Bryson DeChambeau (18:36), Justin Thomas (18:48) and Jordan Spieth (19:00) are among the later starters.

