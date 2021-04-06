Masters tee-times: Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth groups revealed

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lee Westwood and Dustin Johnson
Westwood and Johnson played together at the Saudi International in February
The Masters
Venue: Augusta National Golf Club Date: 8-11 April
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. Live text commentary on BBC Sport website from first drive to last putt on all four days. Daily highlights on BBC Two. Click for full coverage details

Lee Westwood will play with defending champion and world number one Dustin Johnson in the first two rounds of the 85th Masters at Augusta National.

The tournament starts on Thursday and they tee off at 15:30 BST with US Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm of Spain and American Xander Schauffele are out at 15:42.

Bryson DeChambeau (18:36), Justin Thomas (18:48) and Jordan Spieth (19:00) are among the later starters.

Full tee times for rounds one and two to follow.

