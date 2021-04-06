Olivia Mehaffey posted a final round of 75 when the three-day event was completed at Augusta National

Banbridge player Olivia Mehaffey says it was "so special" to play at the home of the Masters after impressing in the Augusta National Amateur Championship.

The 23-year-old finished tied ninth on the famous course after failing to chip in at the 18th to secure a play-off place.

"I enjoyed it although it's one of the most intimidating courses I've ever played," said Mehaffey.

"There's birdies out there but you can blow up so easily around Amen Corner."

"I had a couple of nice chips during the week but couldn't get any to drop and I joked with my caddie that we'd better get a chip in on the final day," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"I had a bunker shot that nearly went in and going up the 18th I was thinking that I've had so many chips that had nearly gone in and maybe this is it - it was pretty close but it wasn't the easiest one to chip in."

Swing change

The Arizona State University student, who is 18th in the world amateur rankings, can relate to Rory McIlroy's experience after the four-time major winner began working with coach Pete Cowen on his swing last month.

A victory for McIlroy at this week's Masters would complete the career Grand Slam and Mehaffey believes her fellow Co Down player will be in the mix despite his poor recent form.

Rory McIlroy has linked up with Pete Cowen in preparation for his Masters challenge

"I went through a swing change and coaching change last September and I was criticised very heavily for it," she added.

"It definitely helps having someone there at tournaments and Pete is that person to be out there most weeks - I think it's a great move and a really good decision.

"Golf's such a crazy game - you can go from missing the cut and feeling the lowest lows to one win that sparks a fire. Rory is a phenomenal player and doesn't get the credit he deserves. He's incredible and someone I look up to.

"Experience is going to be huge at Augusta this week and Rory has that in buckets so I think he's going to be great. He plays well when he's criticised so heavily - it's going to be an exciting week."

You can listen to the full interview with Olivia Mehaffey on Sportsound Extra Time on BBC Sounds.