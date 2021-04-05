Masters 2021 - BBC coverage details

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Follow live BBC Sport coverage of the 85th Masters from 8-11 April at Augusta National Golf Club as world number one Dustin Johnson bids to retain the title he won in November.

The 2020 Masters was held in late autumn after being postponed from its usual April slot because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were no patrons at Augusta in November but there will be a limited number this week, meaning the Masters will be the first major contested with spectators present since the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

You can watch highlights of all four rounds on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with live radio coverage across BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra.

There will also be live text commentary, in-play clips, reaction and analysis on the BBC Sport website and mobile app every day of the tournament.

BBC TV, radio & online coverage times

All times BST and subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Wednesday, 7 April

14:00-15:00 - The Masters - 2020 Review - BBC Two

Thursday, 8 April

Round one live

21:00-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

22:00-00:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

12:00-00:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips

Friday, 9 April

Round one highlights

00:30-02:00 - BBC Two

15:15-16:45 - BBC Two

Round two live

20:30-00:00 BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

12:00-00:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips

Saturday, 10 April

Round two highlights

00:50-02:20 - BBC Two

10:30-12:00 - BBC Two

Round three live

20:00-00:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

19:00-00:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips

Sunday, 11 April

Round three highlights

00:05-01:35 - BBC Two

11:30-13:00 - BBC Two

Round four live

21:00-00:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

19:00-00:00 - Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips

Monday, 12 April

Round four highlights

00:00-02:00 - BBC Two

14:30-16:30 - BBC Two

You can view TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.