Last updated on .From the section Golf

The ANA Inspiration winner traditionally celebrates by leaping into Poppie's Pond

ANA Inspiration final leaderboard -18 P Tavatanakit (Tha); -16 L Ko (NZ); -11 N Koerstz Madsen (Den), S Feng (Chn), N Korda (US), K Sei-young (Kor); -10 A Ewing (US), J Ko (Kor), I Park (Kor) Selected others: -7 C Hull (Eng), M Reid (Eng); -4 L Maguire (Ire); -3 G Hall (Eng); E B Law (Eng)

Rookie Patty Tavatanakit claimed her first major despite a stunning record-equalling round of 62 by Lydia Ko at the ANA Inspiration in California.

Thailand's Tavatanakit, 21, shot a four-under 68 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at Rancho Mirage as she finished two clear of New Zealand's Ko.

Ko set a tournament-record 29 on the front nine and matched Lorena Ochoa's record low score for a round.

Tavatanakit is the first rookie to win the ANA Inspiration since 1984.

"I just wanted to be done since this morning," she said, after claiming her first LPGA title.

"I didn't get a lot of sleep last night, but I meditated twice this morning and just stayed patient. I knew I had to be really strong mentally."

Ko, who won the tournament in 2016, registered seven birdies and an eagle on the first 11 to threaten Tavatanakit's lead.

However Ko - who became world number one aged 17 but who has been winless since April 2018 - made just one birdie across the final seven holes.

"It just shows it doesn't matter how far back you are, you can always go for it," added the two-time major winner, who had started the day eight shots adrift.

England's Charley Hall was tied for 14th on seven under alongside compatriot Mel Reid.