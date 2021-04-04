Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jordan Spieth is currently ranked 53rd in the world

Texas Open final leaderboard (US unless stated) -18 J Spieth; -16 C Hoffman; -14 M Wallace (Eng); -12 L Glover; -10 A Lahiri (Ind); -9 G Woodland, C Kirk, B Snedeker, Selected others: -3 M Laird (Sco); Level G McDowell (NI), T Lewis (Eng) +3 P Harrington (Ire)

Former world number one Jordan Spieth won the Texas Open by two shots to end a victory drought of nearly four years.

The American's last win came in the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale - the third major title of his career.

Spieth, 27, hit seven birdies in a final-round six-under-par 66 to finish on 18 under and beat playing partner Charley Hoffman by two strokes a week before the Masters.

"It's been a long road," said Spieth, who has now won 12 PGA Tour titles.

"I never really doubted myself that I'd get back to where I wanted to go but when you lose confidence, a lot of times it's hard to see the positives going forward, and I just kept my head down."

Hoffman had cut Spieth's lead to one shot but he birdied the 17th hole at TPC San Antonio to restore his advantage.

The win comes after some close calls this year, with Spieth having led after three rounds at both the Phoenix Open and Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

He was tied for the lead before Sunday's final round with England's Matt Wallace, who finished four shots back in third.