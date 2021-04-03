Last updated on .From the section Golf

Charley Hull is chasing her first major title

ANA Inspiration third-round leaderboard -14 P Tavatanakit (Tha); -9 M Lee (Kor), A Ewing (US); -8 S Feng (Chn); -7 C Hull (Eng), I Park (Kor); -6 G Lopez (Mex), L Ko (NZ), J Ko (Kor), M Jutanugarn (Tha) Selected others: -4 S Popov (Ger); -2 M Reid (Eng), L Maguire (Ire); -1 S Meadow (NI); E G Hall (Eng); +3 B Law (Eng)

England's Charley Hull saw her ANA Inspiration chances slip as she fell seven shots behind Thai leader Patty Tavatanakit in California.

A triple bogey on the third hole and a bogey on the 18th proved costly as she finished the penultimate round on one-under 71, tied for fifth.

A maiden major title looks set for Tavatanakit as she extended her lead to five shots with a five-under 67.

"Anything can happen around this golf course," Hull told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I just want to go low tomorrow.

"I've been making a few birdies around here, so hopefully I'll make a few more tomorrow."

American Ally Ewing and South Korea's Mirim Lee are tied for second after carding rounds of 66 and 68 respectively, putting them one shot ahead of China's Shanshan Feng.

But Hull's English compatriot Georgia Hall, who had also been in contention after day two as she chases a second major title, fell to equal-47th after carding a five-over 77.

Ireland's Leona Maguire, who had held a co-share of the lead during the second round, gave up an early eagle advantage with five late bogeys to fall to two-under-par, tied for 33rd alongside England's Mel Reid.