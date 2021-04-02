Last updated on .From the section Golf

Georgia Hall won her only major title at the Women's British Open in 2018

England's Georgia Hall put herself into contention for a second major title with a two-under-par second round at the ANA Inspiration in California.

The 24-year-old carded four birdies to reach five under after two rounds at Mission Hills Country Club.

She sits tied for fifth - two shots off the lead - with much of the field yet to finish their second round.

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn has the clubhouse lead in the year's first major on seven under.

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist, China's Shanshan Feng and Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit - who is yet to begin her second round - are all one shot adrift of Jutanugarn.

Feng's display on day one drew focus as the 31-year-old former world number one was making her first competitive start in 16 months.

Michelle Wie also impressed on day one after returning to action from injury and the birth of her first child but three bogeys in her opening five holes of round two dragged her overall score back to one over.

Earlier on Friday, Ireland's Leona Maguire moved into a co-share of the lead on six under but the 26-year-old dropped two shots on her closing nine holes.

English duo Charley Hull and Bronte Law are yet to begin their second rounds and sit on three under - four shots off the lead.