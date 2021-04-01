Last updated on .From the section Golf

Meadow had been two shots off the lead after her first round in California

Stephanie Meadow carded an opening round of one-under-par 71 at the first major of the season, the ANA Inspiration in California, on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Northern Irishwoman posted three birdies and two bogeys to lie five shots behind clubhouse leader Paphangkorn Tavatanakit.

China's Shanshang Feng is one shot off the lead at the Mission Hill Country Club.

Cavan's Leona Maguire is one under after seven holes of her first round.

Tavatanakit's round of 66 included a run of four birdies in her last six holes.

Jordanstown woman Meadow is one of several players on one under on a congested leaderboard.