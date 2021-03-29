Last updated on .From the section Golf

Johnson was named PGA Player of the Year last season for the second time

World number one Dustin Johnson has apologised for withdrawing from this week's Valero Texas Open to prepare for the Masters.

The 36-year-old committed to the tournament on Friday but had a change of heart leading into the defence of his Masters title next week.

"After much careful thought over the weekend, I have decided to withdraw from the Valero Texas Open," he said.

"I sincerely apologise to the sponsors and all my friends in San Antonio."

The Valero Texas Open is a tune-up event for the Masters and will take place from Thursday to Sunday.

"I now plan to spend the week at home in preparation for next week's Masters," added Johnson.

Ryan Brehm will be Johnson's replacement.