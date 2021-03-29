Last updated on .From the section Golf

Holywood youngster Tom McKibbin has missed out on a place in Great Britain and Ireland's 10-man team for this year's Walker Cup in the USA.

The team does include Irishmen John Murphy and Mark Power but Dundalk man Caolan Rafferty, who played two years ago, has not been picked.

Rafferty is the highest Irishman in the world amateur rankings at number 23.

Power is ranked 29th with Murphy 99th and McKibbin, 18, occupying 108th spot in the world amateur golf's ratings.

Like many players, Covid-19 restrictions have affected the schedules of both McKibbin and Rafferty over the last year.

McKibbin's hopes of playing in the US Amateur Championship last year were thwarted with Rafferty missing out on an appearance at the British Amateur Championship.

Scotland's Sandy Scott has the highest world ranking of the team in eighth position with Englishmen Joe Long, Barclay Brown, Alex Fitzpatrick, Angus Flanagan, Ben Jones, Matty Lamb and Ben Schmidt also included.

The biennial match between Great Britain and Ireland and USA is taking place at Seminole Golf Club in Florida on 8-9 May.