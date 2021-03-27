Last updated on .From the section Golf

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell will go into the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship PGA Tour event in the Dominican Republic three shots off the pace.

The 41-year-old, who won the event in 2019, shot a third-round 70 on Saturday which moved him to seven under par.

US player Joel Dahmen and Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos lead on 10 under.

The duo are one stroke clear of former Masters champion England's Danny Willett and Canada's Michael Gligic.

Argentina's Emiliano Grillo and Belgium's Thomas Pieters are sharing fifth spot on eight under with McDowell in a large group a further stroke back which includes last year's winner Hudson Swafford and another American Charlie Hoffman.

Ireland's Seamus Power is sharing 51st spot on one over after carding a 73 on Saturday with European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington a further stroke back after his 75.

The Dominican Republic event is featuring players who did not qualify for this week's WGC Matchplay event in Texas.

McDowell has struggled badly for form since the sport resumed last summer after the first lockdown.

The 2010 US Open champion's career looked right back on track when he won the Saudi International 13 months ago but a series of missed cuts has seen him drop to 124th in the world rankings.

McDowell was ranked as high as fourth in 2011.