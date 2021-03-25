Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jonathan Caldwell dropped four shots in the opening two holes on Friday

Cormac Sharvin came joint 48th on eight under at the Kenya Savannah Classic and one shot better than Jonathan Caldwell.

Ardglass player Sharvin carded a two-under-par 69 in Friday's final round at the Nairobi tournament.

Clandeboye golfer Caldwell was four off the pace after the second round but he fell away and a 74 saw him slip back to seven under.

Daniel Van Tonder beat Jazz Janewattananond in a play-off after they finished on 21 under.

Sharvin posted five birdies in six holes from the seventh hole to go along with a bogey and double-bogey.

Caldwell endured a nightmare start with a triple-bogey at the first followed another dropped shot at the second hole.

Birdies at four, six and 12 saw him move in the right direction before bogeys on 14 and 15.

The European Tour was playing in at the Karen Country Club in Kenya for the second week in a row as part of its Covid-affected schedule.