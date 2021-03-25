Michael Bannon working with Rory McIlroy at the 2018 Irish Open

Rory McIlroy says long-time coach Michael Bannon remains key to his game after beginning to work with Pete Cowen on an official basis.

Bannon has coached McIlroy since he was a junior but his unavailability for some events led to the world number 11 engaging Cowen to help with his swing.

McIlroy said the "agreement is still the same" with Bannon.

However, he added that "every time we saw each other it was almost like we were trying to do too much."

The four-time major winner from Northern Ireland was speaking after beating American Lanto Griffin 4&3 in his second game at the WGC Matchplay in Texas on Thursday.

It followed an error-strewn first day with McIlroy finding a swimming pool during a 6&5 loss to Ian Poulter.

Dropping back

McIlroy was top of the world rankings when golf shut down last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic but has slipped to 11th.

He has admitted his swing has suffered as a result of an attempt to add more distance to his game after watching big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau win the US Open in 2020.

McIlroy, who has previously sought Cowen's input in an informal capacity, hopes to return to form for next month's Masters as he bids to complete a career Grand Slam of majors.

Pete Cowen has previously worked with McIlroy on an occasional informal basis

"Michael is like a second dad to me - it's just the fact that I haven't been able to see him as much recently and there hasn't been much continuity there," said McIlroy.

"Pete and I have known each other since I was 13 years-old, so it's not as if this is a new relationship. He's seen me grow up swinging the golf club.

"I just felt like it was a natural fit in terms of Pete knowing my goals. I don't think he has any preconceived ideas in his head of how I should swing.

"With what I'm struggling with in my swing at the minute, I think his coaching philosophy puts an emphasis on that in terms of getting structure in the right arm and getting that supported at the top.

"I just felt like he maybe had some ideas and had maybe a little more knowledge on that part of the golf swing than what I currently had. His short game expertise is unbelievable, as well, and I think just picking up those little nuggets from him is only going to help in the long run.

"Pete is out on tour enough, as well, to sort of give me maybe feels that I can play with and then stuff that I can work on on the range, because as everyone knows, it's so hard to go out on the golf course and think so much about your golf swing.

"You need to be able to let that go and just be able to play shots. But if you have a couple little feels in there, it can help, and that's sort of the reason that I've went down this road."