Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tommy Fleetwood is in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015

Tommy Fleetwood hit a hole-in-one as he moved into Saturday's quarter-finals of the WGC Matchplay in Texas with a 4&3 victory over Dylan Frittelli.

The Englishman, who aced the par-three fourth hole, will play Billy Horschel after he beat Kevin Streelman 3&1.

France's Victor Perez beat Scotland's Robert MacIntyre 5&4 to set up a match against Sergio Garcia, who was a 2&1 winner over Mackenzie Hughes.

Scottie Scheffler had seven birdies in 13 holes as he crushed Ian Poulter 5&4.

The American will play Jon Rahm in the last eight after the Spaniard holed an eagle on the 16th to defeat Erik van Rooyen 3&2. Rahm, ranked third in the world, was the only player in the top 20 to reach the last 16.

Both Scheffler and Poulter had won all three of their group matches but the Englishman was three down after 10 holes.

Scheffler then halved the 11th with a chip-in birdie after Poulter had holed a 40-foot putt. He also matched Poulter's birdie on the 13th before winning the match on the next.

"I just kept putting the pressure on," said Scheffler. "I knew if I gave him an inch he'd flip the match around. I couldn't give him much to work with and I didn't."

Fleetwood was similarly pleased with his performance after winning four of the first six holes.

"I did very little wrong," he said. "The fourth was a bonus. I wasn't sure it had gone in," he added about his ace which landed beyond the pin and spun back 15 feet into the hole.

MacIntyre was three down after nine holes and lost the next three to be six down with six to play. He drove the par-four 13th green as he clawed a hole back but the 14th was halved and his fellow Ryder Cup hopeful Perez advanced.

He will play Garcia, who won four of six holes from the ninth as he saw off his Canadian opponent.

"We're pretty good friends," said the Spaniard of Perez. "We've played practice rounds together when he is in America and I've tried to help him feel as comfortable as possible.

"He has a high potential to be a Ryder Cup player this year."

Brian Harman fought back from four down after five holes to win a sensational match against fellow American Bubba Watson.

Harman birdied eight holes on the trot from the sixth, winning seven, to be three ahead after 13 but Watson, who won this event in 2018, hit back to win the 15th and 16th holes with birdies to trail by one.

However, Harman won the 17th with a par to triumph 2&1.

In the other all-American last-16 match, Matt Kuchar holed a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th to edge past Jordan Spieth in a tight match that he never led until that final shot.

The quarter-final matches will take place on Saturday, with the semi-finals and final on Sunday.

Quarter-final draw

T Fleetwood (Eng) v B Horschel (US)

V Perez (Fra) v S Garcia (Spa)

S Scheffler (US) v J Rahm (Spa)

M Kuchar (US) v B Harman (US)