Caldwell carded two birdies, an eagle and a bogey in a second-round 68

Clandeboye golfer Jonathan Caldwell is seven shots off the lead after posting a third round of one-under-par 70 at the Kenya Savannah Classic event.

Caldwell carded five birdies and four bogeys in round three on Thursday to lie tied for 27th place.

The Northern Irishman had opened with rounds of 65 and 68 to sit four off the lead after his second round.

South African Justin Harding heads the leaderboard on 17 under while Cormac Sharvin is joint 54th on six under.

Ardglass man Sharvin fired a 70 on Friday, following on from a 65 on Tuesday and a 68 on Wednesday.

Harding's 66 sees him enjoy a three-shot lead over a cluster of players in second position - second-round leader Daniel Van Tonder, Scot David Drysdale, Darren Fichardt, Marcus Armitage, Kristoffer Reitan and Jazz Janewattananond.

Caldwell, 36, has missed his last four cuts on the European Tour and is chasing his highest finish on the tour, which is currently the tie for fifth he managed at the Italian Open in October.

The European Tour is playing in at the Karen Country Club in Kenya for the second week in a row as part of its Covid-affected schedule.