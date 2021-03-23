Scotland's Robert MacIntyre aims to make his mark at the WGC Matchplay Championship

Robert MacIntyre will face the world number one Dustin Johnson at the WGC Matchplay Championship in Texas.

MacIntyre, 24, was drawn in Pool One alongside Johnson and fellow Americans Adam Long and Kevin Na.

The event begins on Wednesday with the 16 pool winners progressing to a straight knockout phase.

"It's a big draw but it's where you want to be so no complaints," said MacIntyre. "There are still three guys to get past. Nothing changes."

MacIntyre takes on Na on the opening day, before meeting Johnson on Thursday and ends his pool campaign against Long on Friday.

The Scotsman is ranked 44th in the world but is relatively unknown on the US circuit.

"I'm not established out here yet," he said. "I've not done anything out here that deserves to be up there.

"I feel that I can go out there every week and compete in Europe. Out here it feels slightly different. But I'm in the right places and I have the right people around me and have the attitude that this week could change it all.

"With matchplay, you could shoot three over par and win a game or shoot five under and lose. All I know is that I will be fighting right until the end. No matter what gets thrown at me I will be throwing some punches back."