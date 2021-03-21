Last updated on .From the section Golf

Brooks Koepka has won two US Opens and the PGA Championship twice

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka could miss next month's Masters after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

The world number 12 has not competed since finishing joint second at the WGC Workday Championship last month.

Koepka injured his knee while with his family in Florida and told USA Today he had suffered a dislocation of his kneecap and ligament damage.

The 30-year-old had surgery last week and will wait to see if he can play in the Masters, which begins on 8 April.

The American said: "Whatever my body says, I'm going to listen."

Koepka has won the US PGA Championship and the US Open twice each, while his best finish at the Masters was joint second in 2019.