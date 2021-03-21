Last updated on .From the section Golf

Olivia Mehaffey led by two at the halfway stage in Arizona after a 64 on Friday

Northern Ireland amateur Olivia Mehaffey carded a final-round 73 to come joint sixth in the Arizona Women's Golf Classic Symetra Tour event.

Mehaffey, who led after the second round and started the last round in tied third on 12 under, dropped three shots on the front nine.

But a strong finish saw her recover to end the tournament on 11 under.

Ruixin Liu beat amateur Rose Zhang in a play-off after the pair finished two clear on 17 under.

County Down native Mehaffey was one of three amateurs playing in this week's tournament, which is an event on the second-tier Symetra Tour.

Mehaffey dropped four shots in three holes from the sixth but fought back with an eagle at the 15th and birdies on the 17th and 18th.

She postponed her move into the professional game last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In her fifth year of study at Arizona State, Mehaffey had planned to compete in the LPGA Qualifying School from August until September before the pandemic led to major changes in the golfing calendar.