Matt Jones' margin of victory was the second-biggest on the PGA Tour this season

Honda Classic: final leaderboard -12 M Jones (Aus); -7 B Hagy (US); -6 C Seiffert (US), B Steele (US), D McCarthy (US), R Henley (US), CT Pan (Tpe) Selected others:-5 Z Johnson (US); -4 A Scott (Aus), S Stricker (US); -2 P Mickelson (US); -1 K Bradley (US); +1 T Lewis (Eng), S Lowry (Ire); +2 JB Holmes (US); +3 C Schwartzel (SA)

Australian Matt Jones shot a two-under-par final round of 68 to win the Honda Classic by five shots in Florida.

The 40-year-old led by three going into the final round and extended his advantage to secure his first PGA Tour title since 2014.

"I've had some tough times between then and now," Jones said.

American Brandon Hagy was second on seven under while Jones' playing partner JB Holmes dropped from second to a tie for 46th after a nine-over 79.

"I'm pretty emotional - seven years [between wins]. I just worked hard," added Jones.

"I had some tough times putting but worked hard with my coach in Australia and it has finally paid off."

Jones, who also led after the opening day, started well with birdies at the first and third as he built an almost unassailable lead, before dropping a shot at the seventh to turn in 34.

He dropped another at the 11th before making birdies at the 12th and 13th to restore his advantage.

Another bogey at the 14th was cancelled out by a birdie at the 16th and he always had enough daylight to see him home.