Players Championship: Justin Thomas edges Lee Westwood for victory

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas recorded his 14th win on the PGA Tour
The Players Championship: final leaderboard
-14 J Thomas (US); -13 L Westwood (Eng); -12 B DeChambeau (US), B Harman (US); -11 P Casey (Eng), T Gooch (US); -10 C Conners (Can),
Selected others:-9 S Lowry (Ire); -8 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), S Garcia (Spa); -1 D Johnson (US), J Spieth (US)

Justin Thomas emerged on a hectic final day to win the Players Championship by one stroke as Lee Westwood finished runner-up for a second successive week.

The world number three produced some sensational golf to post a four-under 68 as he came from three back to win his 14th PGA Tour title on 14 under.

Westwood led heading into Sunday's action at TPC Sawgrass but was pegged back after a wobble on the front nine.

He finished one ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, who beat him last week.

American Brian Harman made three birdies on the back nine to also finish two back at 12 under par.

England's Paul Casey threatened to challenge but his five birdies were offset by three bogeys to leave him at 11 under par for the tournament.

American Taylor Gooch also finished three off the pace set by 27-year-old Thomas, with Canada's Corey Connors a further stroke behind.

Thomas muscles in on final showdown

It was billed as the rematch, with Westwood and DeChambeau going head-to-head in the final group for the second week running on the PGA Tour.

The American edged to a one-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational seven days ago but it was Westwood who made a quick start on Sunday as he opened with a birdie.

What followed was madness. Westwood found the water at two and bogeyed, before slicing his tee shot at four into another water hazard, but only after DeChambeau - the longest driver on tour - had topped his tee shot 100 yards into a different body of water.

DeChambeau then leaked his third shot onto the cart path before making a wonderful recovery to escape with double bogey, while Westwood tidied up for just one dropped shot of his own.

The world number six birdied the seventh before both dropped again at eight, but when Westwood reclaimed his two-shot lead with a well-made birdie it at nine it looked like the rest of the field had failed to capitalise on their struggles.

Lee Westwood
Lee Westwood finished second for the second successive week on the PGA Tour

What golf's newest rivalry had not banked on was the sudden emergence of world number three Thomas, who bogeyed the eighth but surged into top spot after going birdie, birdie, eagle, birdie to reach 14 under par by the 12th and give himself a two-stroke lead.

Thomas had fired his way into contention with an eight-under 64 on Saturday, admitting afterwards he has experienced a "fair share of lows this season" and "a lot of stuff mentally that I've never had to deal with".

The American was dropped by clothing brand Ralph Lauren after television microphones picked up him using a homophobic slur during the Sentry Tour of Champions in Hawaii in January, while the 27-year-old also lost his grandfather earlier this year.

An uncharacteristic missed putt on the 14th at Sawgrass, his first from inside three feet this season, saw his advantage cut to one before Westwood rejoined him in the lead with a superb birdie at 14, only for Thomas to hold his nerve and edge clear once more at 16.

Westwood has won 44 professional tournaments, claimed victories across four different decades and won the European Tour's order of merit title for the third time in December to become the oldest Race to Dubai champion.

But the 47-year-old has not won on the PGA Tour since June 2010 at the St. Jude Classic and when he bogeyed 17 the Players title was all but Thomas'.

He polished off a par at 18 to sign for a four-under 68 and, despite Westwood making birdie at the last, registered his first win since the WGC-St Jude Invitational in August.

"It's been a long year, but they (my family) are always so supportive of me," said Thomas. "When you are in a tough place mentally or don't feel as great, to have a support system like that is huge."

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by jc89, today at 22:55

    Tough for Westwood, just didn’t have his A game today, hung in there and battled though, showing some great form.

    Pleased for JT. Had a difficult time, some self inflicted, but comes across as a genuinely nice guy and a cracking player

  • Comment posted by Bigballer69, today at 22:55

    I see Westwood has a female caddie. How woke!

    I'm looking forward to the day we see mixed race transsexual and black female genderqueer caddies.

  • Comment posted by valjester, today at 22:55

    Brilliant stuff from Thomas - thoroughly deserved win. He seems like a nice lad, too. Shame the interviewer made him cry asking about his grandfather. No need to upset him when he's pulled off one the biggest wins of his career.

  • Comment posted by Geordiemunro86, today at 22:53

    Westwood has unfortunately bottled it again, no coincidence he's never won a major.

  • Comment posted by kiwi62, today at 22:52

    Just finishing in the top 10 of a PGA tournament is so so difficult..... to finish 2nd two weeks on the trot in fields like these is world class so well done Lee Westwood. Most people have no comprehension of how difficult these courses are compared to a standard club course..really is a matter of inches and the skill on show reflects the hours put in...congratulations Justin Thomas - unbelievable

  • Comment posted by Hope in my Heart, today at 22:48

    That’s a real shame - so often the last pairing on Sunday watch each other rather than the rest - LW didn’t have his best game - I don’t know where this will take his OWGR - twenty something? - nearly 48 but nowhere near playing with the old boys. Well played Justin Thomas

  • Comment posted by the_priest08, today at 22:46

    So frustrating watching Lee Westwood, he's got the game, got the skill, just hasn't got the bottle in the big moments.

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 22:44

    A shout out for Shane Lowry who seems like a very decent fella and definitely has a good game of golf in him.

    Also impressed with Russ Knox and Marty Laird who made the cut whilst Bob packed his bags as he continues to shoot scores in the 70s every round, although not quite 80 yet.

    It's a brutal Tour to be playing on.

    A special mention to Viktor's mum who gave his son the 2 shot penalty too.

  • Comment posted by Flodden Field, today at 22:44

    As pleasing on the eye as she is, Helen Storey's greatest talent for Lee must surely be keeping him in a happy place on the course. He clearly relaxes with her on the bag.

    But could he do even better with an experienced caddy? Whatever, he's happy.

  • Comment posted by CB0683, today at 22:43

    Feel for Lee Westwood. Great guy, great golfer. Close today and still playing good golf - long may it continue, even if people keep writing him off because of his age!

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 22:39

    Unlucky Lee, gutted he missed out.
    But stop doing interviews saying your relaxed and it doesn’t matter, when clearly it does.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 22:38

    Unfortunate for Westwood, but he didn't play well enough in the final round.

    He has set himself up for a go at the Fedex Cup though with his high finishes.

    He would be better off playing PGA Tour tournaments now and trying to maintain his position in the Fedex Cup standings. No point coming back onto the European Tour except for the Scottish Open, the BMW PGA and the Open.

  • Comment posted by bensondog, today at 22:36

    once sat next to Westy in Director"s box at Forest game and he asked for my autograph....i replied same as Hagler said to Sugar Ray when he wanted a rematch.....get a life

    • Reply posted by Doubledee, today at 22:51

      Doubledee replied:
      Yeah course you did not...

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 22:35

    " I have been trying to hit the ball like Bryson DeChambeau and my golf swing has fallen to pieces "

    Really?
    There is nothing that comes out of that mans mouth worth listening to.

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 22:42

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      I was in hysterics at. What a thing to say.
      I saw 'Bob' missed the cut also and probably spent the weekend ordering room service while wishing he had entered the Qatar Open instead..

  • Comment posted by Avinmysay, today at 22:34

    Shame he only made several hundred dollars. I would swap places.

  • Comment posted by jamie, today at 22:33

    Unfortunately despite his many Thai opens and other wins around the world Lee Westwood does not win big tournaments ( no majors, no world gold championships , no players, no pga at wentworth etc etc ,) but still nice to see him enjoying himself on the course again

    • Reply posted by napoleons army, today at 22:36

      napoleons army replied:
      More than you then!!

  • Comment posted by Remolino, today at 22:33

    Glad Justin won - it served as a two fingers to the politically correct sheepish corporations who cancel at even the whisper of controversy. You can't utter a breath in this pathetic society any more without being censored.

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 22:37

      bensondog replied:
      as Piers well knows

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 22:33

    Great effort by Westy and Bryson but if every player in the world today were playing their best then nobody would be able to beat Justin Thomas.
    15 under par for the last 35 holes, on that course in those conditions, having struggled on Thurs, and then again on Friday to make the cut.
    Very very impressive and thanks to him and Sky Golf for wonderful coverage again.

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 22:33

    Well done Lee Westwood.
    Even more well done Justin Thomas.
    But the most well done of all was TPC Sawgrass... what a course !!

  • Comment posted by EL_NANDO, today at 22:32

    Westwood is a big joke and should retire.

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 22:34

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      I think you're confusing Westwood and McIlroy I'm afraid.

