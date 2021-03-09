Players Championship: Danny Willett withdraws after positive Covid-19 test

The Players Championship
Dates: 11-14 March Venue: Sawgrass, Pontre Vedra Beach, Florida
Coverage: Reports daily on the BBC Sport website, plus live BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary and website text commentary on the third and final rounds

England's Danny Willett has withdrawn from the Players Championship after testing positive for Covid-19.

Former Masters champion Willett, 33, was part of an elite field for the event, which begins on Thursday and is billed as 'golf's fifth major'.

The PGA Tour said Willett would have its "full support throughout his self-isolation period".

He has been replaced in the field by American Kramer Hickok, who is ranked 308th in the world.

