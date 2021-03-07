Last updated on .From the section Golf

DeChambeau claimed his eighth PGA Tour win

Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard -11 B DeChambeau (US); -10 L Westwood (Eng); -8 C Conners (Can); -6 A Putnam (US), J Spieth (US), R Werenski (US); -5 C Bezuidenhout (SA).Selected others: -3 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), P Casey (Eng), R McIlroy (NI), T Fleetwood (Eng); -2 M Wallace (Eng); -1 T Hatton (Eng); Level I Poulter (Eng), +1 P Harrington (Ire), D Willett (Eng); +2 R MacIntyre (Sco); +3 M Laird (Sco) Full leaderboard

American Bryson DeChambeau held off the challenge of England's Lee Westwood to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational by one shot.

The big-hitter finished on 11 under at Bay Hill after a final round of 71, while two dropped shots on the front nine and another at the 14th cost Westwood dear in his 73.

Westwood had started the day one ahead of the US Open champion.

Canadian Corey Conners finished third, a further two shots behind Westwood.

DeChambeau dropped a shot at the opening hole of his final round but Westwood did the same at the third following a wild tee shot which was close to going out of bounds.

It left Westwood and Conners contesting the lead but they were soon joined by DeChambeau, who holed from 35 feet for birdie on the fourth to join the leaders.

There was soon a four-way tie at the top when former Open winner Jordan Spieth birdied the fourth and sixth to reach 10 under.

The four-way tie did not last long as DeChambeau and Westwood both birdied the par-five sixth in wildly contrasting fashion.

DeChambeau smashed a 377-yard drive into a fairway bunker and, although he then missed the green from 88 yards, he produced a superb chip to four feet.

Westwood's tee shot left him with 256 yards to the hole and after missing the green in a similar place to DeChambeau, the 47-year-old also got up and down for birdie.

However, Westwood bogeyed the next and with Spieth and Conners also dropping shots, DeChambeau enjoyed the outright lead on 11 under.

A birdie from Westwood from 28 feet at the par-five 12th took him back into a share of the lead but he bogeyed the 14th and from then, DeChambeau maintained his advantage.

He had a scare at the 18th when his birdie attempt rolled almost six feet past the hole but he held his nerve to seal a hard-fought win.

Meanwhile, former world number one Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from this week's Players Championship with a knee injury.