Rhys Enoch played at the 2019 US Open and the Open in 2018

Welsh golfer Rhys Enoch has won the Sunshine Tour's Kit Kat Group Pro-Am after finishing the tournament with three straight birdies.

Enoch, 32, shot a final round 67 to finish on 12 under par, one stroke clear of South African duo Dean Burmester and Jake Redman, who missed a putt on the last to force a play-off.

It is the second Sunshine Tour victory of Enoch's career following the 2018 Cape Town Open.

He won on the Challenge Tour in 2019.

The Kit Kat Group Pro-Am was played at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club.