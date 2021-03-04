Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire finished the 2020 season ranked 177th in the world

Leona Maguire is two shots off the lead after the first round of the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida.

The Cavan golfer fired a three-under-par 69 and is tied for sixth place as she continues her second campaign on the premier women's circuit.

The American trio of Jennifer Kupcho, Nelly Korda and Austin Ernst are tied for the lead on five under.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is tied for 29th after hitting a one-under-par 71 at Ocala.

The Jordanstown native carded two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine but a more consistent back nine, aided by two birdies, left the 29-year-old four shots off the leaders in an incredibly tight field.

The top 53 players on the leaderboard are separated by just five shots after the first round.